The Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC), Bihar, has invited online applications for multiple posts under the Mission Shakti Yojana (Advertisement No. 04/2025-26). The online application process began on June 26, 2025, and will remain open till July 18, 2025 (6.00 pm). Interested candidates can apply through the official website wcdc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 77 contractual vacancies across 11 newly established One Stop Centers.

Steps to apply for WCDC Bihar posts 2025

Visit the official website wcdc.bihar.gov.in Open Career tab Click on the link for Advertisement No. 04/2025-26 under WCDC Click on ‘Apply’, and register yourself Fill the form, and submit Download the submitted form for future reference

