The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Assistant Engineer (Electrical) posts, Class-2, Road and Building Department Class-2. Candidates can apply for the posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till July 9, 2025.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on October 5, 2025. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam and interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 139 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 20 and 35 years as on July 9, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Applicants should possess a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Electrical) or Technology (Electrical) obtained from any of the Universities or institutions. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 applies.

Steps to apply for AE posts 2025

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AE posts’ 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AE posts 2025.