Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the provisional answer key for the Senior Analyst posts under Notification No: 06/MRB/2025. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at mrb.tn.gov.in by June 28 up to 11.59 pm.

The computer-based test was conducted on June 21, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 14 vacancies.

“For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by MRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained. Representation without proper evidence will not be entertained and the same will be summarily rejected,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Senior Analyst answer key 2025

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Senior Analayst answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Sr Analyst answer key/ objection window 2025.