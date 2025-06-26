TS PGECET 2025 result declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website pgecet.tgche.ac.in.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the results of the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET - 2025). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website pgecet.tgche.ac.in.
The exam was conducted from June 16 to 19, 2025. The exam is conducted for admission into full time courses of M.E/ M.Tech./ M.Pharm./ M. Arch./ Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.
Steps to download TS PGECET result 2025
Visit the official website pgecet.tgche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TS PGECET 2025 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TS PGECET result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.