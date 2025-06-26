The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Preliminary exam schedule of the Combined Recruitment for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dtd.03.04.2025. As per the notification, the OMR based exam will be held on July 27, 2025. The detailed programme will be released in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies, of which 24 are for Junior Stenographer (District Offices) posts, 43 for Junior Stenographer, 05 for Junior Grade Typist, and 02 for Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant.

Steps to download CRE exam schedule 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE Prelims admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.