The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Stenographer Grade-II (English) posts in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department under Advt. No. 19/2024. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 29, 2025. The written exam was conducted on June 25, 2025.

“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Steno Grade II answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Steno Grade II answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to Steno Grade II answer key 2025.

Direct link to Steno Grade II objection window 2025.