APSC Steno Grade II answer key 2025 out; submit objections by June 29
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Stenographer Grade-II (English) posts in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department under Advt. No. 19/2024. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 29, 2025. The written exam was conducted on June 25, 2025.
“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained,” reads the notification.
Steps to download Steno Grade II answer key
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Steno Grade II answer key 2025 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit objections, if any
Direct link to Steno Grade II answer key 2025.
Direct link to Steno Grade II objection window 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.