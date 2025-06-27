The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has announced that the First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 CAP Round 1 merit list will now be released on June 30, 2025. Candidates can access the allotment list, once released, from the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in.

As per a report by Times of India, initially scheduled for June 26, the list was postponed due to backend glitches that disrupted the admission process. Over 12.7 lakh students are participating in Maharashtra’s CAP. The system includes 9,435 junior colleges and a total of 21.2 lakh seats, with 18.9 lakh seats available under CAP and 2.25 lakh reserved under various quotas.

Visit the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in On the homepage, open 'CAP Round 1 Merit List' Key in your credential and submit The allotment result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.