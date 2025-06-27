The Rajasthan High Court has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Class IV Employees for RHC RSJA RSLSA District Courts and DLSAs 2025 today, June 27. Eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in till July 26, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5670 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Class IV notification 2025.

Application Fee Category Fee (Rs) Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states Rs 650 State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS Rs 550 SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman Rs 450 PwD None

Steps to apply for Rajasthan HC Class IV posts 2025

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the Rajasthan HC Class IV application link Register yourself, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Class IV posts.