The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) is set to close the online application window for Excise Constable Recruitment 2025 today, June 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications by 5.00 pm through the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Excise Constable posts across the state. Following the application deadline, a correction window will be open from June 28 to 30, allowing candidates to rectify any errors in their submitted forms.

The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2025.

Steps to apply for Excise Constable posts 2025

Visit the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Excise Constable registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

