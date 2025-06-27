The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the e-admit cards for the upcoming Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) recruitment examination under Advertisement No. 24/2024. Candidates who have applied for the post can now download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 vacancies in the Establishment of the Assam Public Service Commission.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download APSC JAA e-admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Under latest updates, click on the link for admit card download Fill the details, and click on ‘Print Admit Card’ Download and print the admit card for the examination

Direct link to download APSC JAA e-admit card.