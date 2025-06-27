The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has commenced registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) Advt. No. 05/2025. Applicants can submit their forms at jpsc.gov.in till July 15, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is July 16, 2025.

The Commission has notified a total of 26 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 37 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 applies to the state’s SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for APP posts 2025

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) registration link Register and apply for the post Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APP posts 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview round.