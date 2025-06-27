The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Stage II (Typing and Stenographer Exam) re-exam admit card of the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Grade-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 29, 2025, in to shifts: 10.00 am to 11.30 am and 3.00 pm to 4.20 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 474 vacancies, of which 194 are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Steno/ PA stage II admit card 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the Steno/ PA admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.