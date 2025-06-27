RSSB admit card 2025 released for Steno/ PA stage II; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Stage II (Typing and Stenographer Exam) re-exam admit card of the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Grade-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 29, 2025, in to shifts: 10.00 am to 11.30 am and 3.00 pm to 4.20 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 474 vacancies, of which 194 are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Steno/ PA stage II admit card 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab
Click on the Steno/ PA admit card 2024 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.