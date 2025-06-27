The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination 2024 (REET 2024) certificate on the official website reet2024.co.in . Qualified candidates can download their certificate using their roll number and date of birth.

The REET certificate is valid for a lifetime. It is essential to hold the certificate for applicants aspiring to apply for teaching jobs in Rajasthan’s government schools. The exam was conducted on February 27 and 28 across various centres in the state, and the results were declared in May 2025.

Steps to download REET certificate 2025

Visit the official website reet2024.co.in On the homepage, click on the RETE certificate 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the certificate Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to REET certificate 2025.