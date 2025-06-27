REET exam 2025 certificates released at reet2024.co.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their certificates from the official website reet2024.co.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination 2024 (REET 2024) certificate on the official website reet2024.co.in. Qualified candidates can download their certificate using their roll number and date of birth.
The REET certificate is valid for a lifetime. It is essential to hold the certificate for applicants aspiring to apply for teaching jobs in Rajasthan’s government schools. The exam was conducted on February 27 and 28 across various centres in the state, and the results were declared in May 2025.
Steps to download REET certificate 2025
Visit the official website reet2024.co.in
On the homepage, click on the RETE certificate 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the certificate
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to REET certificate 2025.
For further details, candidates should visit the official website here.