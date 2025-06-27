UP Police Head Operator final result 2022 declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the final result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in the Police Radio Cadre. Applicants can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
As per the notification, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted from May 20 to 28, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 936 posts of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic).
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Head Operator result 2025
Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Notice — Head Operator DV/PST final result 2022 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Head Operator final result 2022.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.