ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD admit card released; exam on July 3
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall ticket of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Entrance Examinations 2025. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
The AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) will be held on July 3 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. These national-level entrance exams are conducted for admission into ICAR-affiliated agricultural universities across India.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download admit card 2025
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
- On the homepage, click on the AIEEA-PG-2025 and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2025 admit card links
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AIEEA-PG-2025 admit card.
Direct link to AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2025 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.