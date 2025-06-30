The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall ticket of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Entrance Examinations 2025. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ .

The AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) will be held on July 3 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. These national-level entrance exams are conducted for admission into ICAR-affiliated agricultural universities across India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA-PG-2025 and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2025 admit card links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIEEA-PG-2025 admit card.

Direct link to AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2025 admit card.