AAICLAS recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 166 Assistant posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at aaiclas.aero.
The AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) will soon conclude the registrations for the recruitment to Assistant (Security) posts on 3 Years Term Engagement Contract under (Advt. No. 02/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at aaiclas.aero.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 166 Assistant (Security) posts, of which 23 are for vacancies in Patna, 24 for Vijayawada, 09 for Vadodara, 03 for Port Blair, 53 for Goa, and 54 for Chennai.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Up to 27 years as on June 1, 2025.
Educational Qualification: 12th from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with minimum 60% marks for General and 55% for SC/ST candidates. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Applicants from General and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 applies to SC/ST/EWS/Women candidates.
Steps to apply for Assistant posts 2025
- Visit the official website aaiclas.aero
- On the homepage, go to the Careers page
- Click on the Assistant registration link
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Assistant posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.