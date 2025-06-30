The AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. ( AAICLAS ) will soon conclude the registrations for the recruitment to Assistant (Security) posts on 3 Years Term Engagement Contract under (Advt. No. 02/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at aaiclas.aero .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 166 Assistant (Security) posts, of which 23 are for vacancies in Patna, 24 for Vijayawada, 09 for Vadodara, 03 for Port Blair, 53 for Goa, and 54 for Chennai.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 27 years as on June 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: 12th from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with minimum 60% marks for General and 55% for SC/ST candidates. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Applicants from General and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 applies to SC/ST/EWS/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant posts 2025

Visit the official website aaiclas.aero On the homepage, go to the Careers page Click on the Assistant registration link Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

