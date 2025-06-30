The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the exam schedule for the MTS, Executive, and other posts under Advertisement No.: 01/DR/2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 10 and 11 in various shifts. The admit cards will be released at dfccil.com on July 7, 2025, at 11.00 am.

“Candidates are required to reach their allotted Exam Centre at reporting time mentioned in the E-Admit Card (1 and ½ hours before the Exam) so that entry-related formalities can be completed smoothly. The main gate of the Examination Centre will be closed half an hour before the commencement of the Examination. No candidate will be allowed inside the Examination Centre after gate closing time,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 642 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Junior Manager posts, 36 for Executive (Civil), 64 for Executive (Electrical), 75 for Executive (Signal and Telecommunication), and 464 for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

Steps to download Stage 1 admit card 2025

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Open Market Recruitment Click on the admit card link for Advertisement No. 01/DR/2025 Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference