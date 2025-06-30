The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The AIAPGET 2025 entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 4, 2025. The exam is being held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2025-26.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIAPGET admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ On the homepage, click on the AIAPGET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIAPGET admit card 2025.