The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and other posts under Advt. No. 08-Exam/2023. Applicants can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in till July 6, 2025.

The Main exam was conducted on June 29 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5512 vacancies. Earlier , 3831 posts were notified.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Mains answr key 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement section Click on the Jr Asst and other posts’ answer key link Login and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Mains answer key 2025.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the final answer key for the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III and Secretary Category-III Grade-II Mains exam 2024. The Mains exam was conducted on April 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 134 Secretary and 200 Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III posts.

Direct link to the revised answer key.