Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. (Advt. No. 43/2025). Applicants can submit their forms at bpsc.bihar.gov.in from July 8 to 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is SC/ ST/ Female candidates, PwD candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, while all other applicants are required to pay Rs 600.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the revised exam schedule 2025 out. As per the notification, the written exam will now be conducted on July 17, 18, and 19 in two shifts — from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1024 Assistant Engineer posts.

Direct link to the exam schedule.