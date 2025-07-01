Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) commenced the registrations for the recruitment to Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Addl. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26) today, July 1. Applicants can submit their forms at opsc.gov.in till July 31, 2025. The written exam is likely to be conducted on August 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 506 vacancies have been notified. Candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 42 years as on January 1, 2025. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent degree from a recognised university/ college/ institution in India or abroad. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for VAS posts 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the VAS registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

