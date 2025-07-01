The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate posts (CEN 05/2024). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 6, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion applies.

“Candidates are advised to raise objection, if any, well before the last date and time i.e., 06.07.2025 at 23:55 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment exam was conducted from July 5 to 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 8113 vacancies, of which 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor posts, 994 for Station Master, 3144 for Goods Train Manager, 1507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.

Steps to download NTPC answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Graduate post 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any