The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Assistant Director Industry/Manager 2025 posts at psc.cg.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be conducted on July 12 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Earlier , the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 30 vacancies.

Direct link to the revised exam schedule.

Steps to download ADI/ Manager admit card 2025

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADI/ Manager admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ADI/ Manager admit card 2025.