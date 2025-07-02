CGPSC admit card 2025 released for ADI/ Manager posts; exams on July 12
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Assistant Director Industry/Manager 2025 posts at psc.cg.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be conducted on July 12 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025.
The Commission aims to fill 30 vacancies.
Direct link to the revised exam schedule.
Steps to download ADI/ Manager admit card 2025
- Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ADI/ Manager admit card 2025 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ADI/ Manager admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.