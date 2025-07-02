DFCCIL Stage 1 exam city slip 2025 out; admit cards from July 7
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website dfccil.com.
The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the exam city slip for the MTS, Executive, and other posts under Advertisement No.: 01/DR/2025. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website dfccil.com. Admit cards will be released on July 7, 2025, at 11.00 am.
The exam will be conducted on July 10 and 11 in various shifts.
“E-mail regarding Exam City & Exam date/Shift of CBT has been sent to all eligible candidates on their registered E-mail ID. In addition, SMS is also being sent to these candidates for information,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 642 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Junior Manager posts, 36 for Executive (Civil), 64 for Executive (Electrical), 75 for Executive (Signal and Telecommunication), and 464 for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.
Steps to download Stage 1 exam city slip 2025
Visit the official website dfccil.com
On the homepage, go to Careers—Open Market Recruitment
Click on the exam city slip link for Advertisement No. 01/DR/2025
Login and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Stage 1 exam city slip 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.