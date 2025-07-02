The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the exam city slip for the MTS, Executive, and other posts under Advertisement No.: 01/DR/2025. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website dfccil.com . Admit cards will be released on July 7, 2025, at 11.00 am.

The exam will be conducted on July 10 and 11 in various shifts.

“E-mail regarding Exam City & Exam date/Shift of CBT has been sent to all eligible candidates on their registered E-mail ID. In addition, SMS is also being sent to these candidates for information,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 642 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Junior Manager posts, 36 for Executive (Civil), 64 for Executive (Electrical), 75 for Executive (Signal and Telecommunication), and 464 for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

Steps to download Stage 1 exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Open Market Recruitment Click on the exam city slip link for Advertisement No. 01/DR/2025 Login and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Stage 1 exam city slip 2025.