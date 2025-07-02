The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the computer proficiency test admit card for recruitment to the posts of Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) and Analyst Grade-II (Notification No.02/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The computer proficiency test will be held on July 5, 2025, at six district centers of Andhra Pradesh. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group 2 CPT admit card 2025

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 2 CPT admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 2 CPT admit card 2025.