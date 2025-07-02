The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the results of the Combined Technical Services Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination - 2024 (Advertisement No. 1233/OSSC dated 14.03.2024) on the official website ossc.gov.in. A total of 3903 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The date of the Main written examination will be intimated shortly.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on May 18, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 381 vacancies. The selection process includes the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.

Steps to download CTSRE Prelims result 2025

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTSRE Prelims result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Preliminary exam schedule of the Combined Recruitment for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dtd.03.04.2025. The OMR based exam will be held on July 27, 2025. The detailed programme will be released in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.