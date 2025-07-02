Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the results and final answer key for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test ( PTET ) 2025. The exam for both the two-year B.Ed. and four-year integrated BA B.Ed./ B.Sc . B.Ed. courses were conducted on June 15, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can access their results from the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in using their roll number and date of birth.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET result 2025

Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan PTET result, final answer key links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to [4-Year Integrated Course] result.

Direct like to (2-Year Course) result.

Direct link to final answer key for [4-Year Integrated Course].

Direct link to final answer key for (2-Year Course).