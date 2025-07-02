The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 3 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon [General ability and Intelligence (Objective)] and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm [General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional)].

The Commission aims to fill 357 vacancies, of which 24 are for Border Security Force (BSF), 204 for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 92 for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 04 for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 33 for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Meanwhile, the registrations for 241 AO, JSO, and other posts are underway at upsc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till July 17, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 241 vacancies.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

