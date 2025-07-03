AIIMS recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 220 Junior Resident posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Today, July 3, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Junior Residents for July 2025 Session at aiimsexams.ac.in. A total of 220 vacancies have been notified.
The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship not earlier than three years before July 1, 2025) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI are eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for JE posts 2025
Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Engineer registration 2025 link
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for JE posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.