The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the Post-Basic B.Sc . Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing ( M.Sc . Nursing) Selection Test - 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in . The last date to submit the form is July 5, 2025.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 1 for admission in Post Basic B.Sc . (Nursing)/ M.Sc . (Nursing) courses in Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download PBBSc/ MSc Nursing answer key 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PBBSc/ MSc Nursing answer key 2025 link Key in your login and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

Meanwhile, the board has released the provisional answer key 2025 for PNST, GNMTST exams. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at esb.mp.gov.in till today, July 3, 2025.

The exam was held on June 24, 2025. These entrance exams are being conducted for admissions to B.Sc . Nursing (4-year) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses (3-year) across various institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Direct link to PNST, GNMTST answer key 2025.