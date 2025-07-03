The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Inspector of Factories posts under Advt.No.-01/2025. Eligible candidates can register on the official website jpsc.gov.in from July 8 to 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 14 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 applies to the state’s SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for Inspector of Factories posts 2025

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Inspector of Factories registration 2025 link Register and apply for the post Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference