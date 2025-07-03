The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The objective type exam (OMR based) will be conducted on July 12, 2025, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3935 vacancies.

“The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examinations is hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) shall be downloaded through their One Time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Group 4 admit card 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 4 admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 4 admit card 2025.