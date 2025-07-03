TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2025 released; check exam details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The objective type exam (OMR based) will be conducted on July 12, 2025, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3935 vacancies.
“The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examinations is hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) shall be downloaded through their One Time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.
Steps to download Group 4 admit card 2025
Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 4 admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 4 admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.