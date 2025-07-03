The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the tentative exam schedule of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Under Graduate posts (CEN 06/2024). As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The exam city slip will be released at rrbcdg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

Admit cards will be released four days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3445 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download NTPC UG exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Under Graduate exam city slip 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference