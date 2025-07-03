The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of Stage 1 computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. The result is announced on nine regional websites, including RRB Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Ranchi, Secunderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram. The results for the remaining 12 regions are under evaluation and will be declared in due course.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the document verification. The exam was conducted on April 22, 2025. The board notified a total of 7951 vacancies .

Steps to download JE CBT 2 result 2025

Visit the relevant regional website www.rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the JE result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

