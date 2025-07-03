UKSSSC application window closes today; correction window opens on July 6
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will soon close the registration window for various posts against Advt. No. 72/UKSSSC/2025. Candidates can register on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in. The application correction window will open from July 6 to 8, 2025.
The written exam is likely to be conducted in October 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 24 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 300. More details in the notification.
Steps to apply for vacancies
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link for Advt. No. 72/UKSSSC/2025
Complete the registration process and log in
Fill in the application form, pay the required fee, and submit the form
Download and print the application for future reference
Direct link to register for the posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.