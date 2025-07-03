JKPSC CCE Mains 2024 from July 23; check detailed schedule here
The main exam is scheduled to commence on July 23, 2025.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination Mains 2024 (CCE Mains 2024) exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 23 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, and from July 24 to August 1 in a single shift: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam venue shall be notified separately.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 90 vacancies, of which 30 are for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 30 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 30 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.
Selection Proces
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and Personality Test (Interview).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.