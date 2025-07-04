Today, July 4, is the last date to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025, or CGLE 2025 on the Staff Selection Commission’s ( SSC ) website ssc.gov.in. The form correction window will open from July 9 to 11, 2025.

The computer-based exam (Tier I) is likely to be conducted from August 13 to 30, 2025. The Tier-II Exam is likely to be held in December 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 14582 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for CGL posts 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the application link for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference