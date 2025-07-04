CUET UG result 2025 declared at cuet.nta.nic.in; direct link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today, July 4. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4 for 13,54,699 registered candidates. The final answer key was released yesterday, July 4, 2025.
Steps to download CUET UG result 2025
Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download CUET UG result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.