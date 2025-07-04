The Central Bank of India (CBI) has released the exam schedule for the Apprentice posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 6 from 11.00 am for 60 minutes. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English.

The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be no penalty for a wrong answer marked in the online test. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 vacancies for a period of 12 months.

Steps to download Apprentice exam schedule 2025

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Apprentice exam schedule 2025 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Apprentice exam schedule 2025.