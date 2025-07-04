CBI Apprentice exam schedule 2025 released; check details here
The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 Apprentice vacancies.
The Central Bank of India (CBI) has released the exam schedule for the Apprentice posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 6 from 11.00 am for 60 minutes. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English.
The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be no penalty for a wrong answer marked in the online test. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 vacancies for a period of 12 months.
Steps to download Apprentice exam schedule 2025
Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the Apprentice exam schedule 2025 link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Apprentice exam schedule 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.