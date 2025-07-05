Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Preliminary exam schedule of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. (Advt. No. 43/2025). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies.

Applicants can submit their forms at bpsc.bihar.gov.in from July 8 to 29, 2025. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the revised exam dates for the 71st CCE and ASO posts. The exams for ASO and 71st CCE exams will now be conducted on September 10 and 13, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 1264 vacancies through the 71st CCE and 41 ASO posts.

Direct link to 71st CCE, ASO exam schedule 2025.