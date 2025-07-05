Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the final results for the Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 125 candidates have been shortlisted for the Assistant Training Officer posts against 125 notified vacancies. The Commission notifies a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO (NTC/NAC) result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO (NTC/NAC) result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference