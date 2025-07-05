OSSC ATO result 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the final results for the Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.
A total of 125 candidates have been shortlisted for the Assistant Training Officer posts against 125 notified vacancies. The Commission notifies a total of 250 ATO posts, of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.
Steps to download ATO (NTC/NAC) result
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ATO (NTC/NAC) result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.