The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Soil Conservation Ranger, Soil Conservation Department under ADVT. NO. 25/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from July 9 to August 9, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is August 11, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 16 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 applies to OBC/ MOBC candidates. Applicants from SC/ST/BPL/PwBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 47.20.