The AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. ( AAICLAS ) will today, July 7, close the registration window for the recruitment to Security Screener (Advt. No. 01/2025) and Assistant (Security) posts (Advt. No. 02/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at aaiclas.aero .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 227 Security Screener posts, of which 35 are for posting in Amritsar, 16 in Vadodara, and 176 in Chennai, and 166 Assistant (Security) posts, of which 23 are for vacancies in Patna, 24 for Vijayawada, 09 for Vadodara, 03 for Port Blair, 53 for Goa, and 54 for Chennai.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 27 years as on June 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification:

Security Screener: Graduation from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with minimum 60% marks for General/OBC/EWS and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates.

Assistant: 12th from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with minimum 60% marks for General and 55% for SC/ST candidates. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Applicants from General and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 applies to SC/ST/EWS/Women candidates.

