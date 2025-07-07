The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 or UGC NET June 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 8 up to 5.00 pm.

A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies. The computer-based test was conducted from June 25 to 29, 2025.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” reads the notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2025 answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET June 2025 answer key.