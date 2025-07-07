MPESB PAT registration window closes tomorrow; apply now to avoid delays
The application correction window is open till July 13, 2025.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) will soon close the registration window for the recruitment to Pre-Agriculture Test 2025 (PAT 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till July 8, 2025. The last date to make changes to the form is July 13, 2025.
PAT 2025 will be conducted on July 26 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Candidates can check the educational qualification, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from the SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other category candidates.
Steps to register for PAT 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PAT 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for PAT 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.