The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the results of the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 and Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 (Advt No. 240/2024-25). Candidates can download their results from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

A total of 6893 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on April 20, 2025.

Steps to download Civil Service Prelims result 2025

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Service Prelims result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Civil Service Prelims result 2025.

Direct link to Civil Service final answer key 2025.