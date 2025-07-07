The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains written exam schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 II under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Government Odisha. (Advt. No.4603/OSSC). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 20 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The paper will consist of 100 questions of 200 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The hall tickets will be released at ossc.gov.in on July 16, 2025. A total of 1654 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 324 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, the Main exam, and Certificate Verification.

Steps to download CHSL Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL Mains 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference