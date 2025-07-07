Telangana Council of Higher Education ( TGCHE ) has announced the results of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025 or TG ICET 2025 . Applicants can download the rank card from the official website icet.tgche.ac.in

The exams were conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025. The computer-based test (CBT) is being conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

Steps to download TS ICET result 2025

Visit the official website icet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2025 rank card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS ICET rank card 2025.