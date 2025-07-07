Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Senior Computer Assistant posts, Group-C, Non-Gazetted under 19/2025. Applicants can register for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till July 31, 2025.

The common written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2026. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and Interview/ Personality Test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 27 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the Department of Industries and Commerce (Information Technology), 16 for the Home (Jail) Department, Govt. of Tripura, and 9 for the Finance Department (Taxes Organisation). Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of unreserved category candidates applying for the Group-C Non- Gazetted posts is Rs 200, whereas Rs 150 for SC/ ST/ BPL card holders/ PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for SCA posts 2025

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the SCA registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SCA posts 2025.