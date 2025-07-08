The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for the Research Assistant posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on July 10 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Research Assistant admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Research Assistant admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Research Assistant admit card 2024.